APPLE's SHAZAM has released a new playlist of 50 songs from five up-and-coming artists to watch in 2021, MASKED WOLF, BLACKSTARKIDS, SERENA ISIOMA, TAI VERDES, and LB SPIFFY. This playlist was created based on SHAZAM’s data and algorithms, from its 200 million users and hand-selected by Apple Music’s global editorial team. These emerging artists are a diverse group from around the world and representing different genres.

MASKED WOLF

This rising hip-hop artist from SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, first entered SHAZAM’s emerging artists lists back in JANUARY 2019. His track “Astronaut in the Ocean” has reached APPLE MUSIC’s overall top 20 in 5 territories, overall top 100 in 13 additional territories, and top 100 Hip-Hop charts in 51 territories.

BLACKSTARKIDS

This young trio from KANSAS CITY started trending on SHAZAM in SEPTEMBER 2020 and is already helping to redefine the contemporary band, mixing elements of indie and hip-hop with a mix of contemporary lyrics and nostalgic analog pop music. Their song “Acting Normal” has appeared on APPLE MUSIC’s New Music Daily playlist and is getting worldwide exposure. Most of their APPLE MUSIC plays are in the US; the trio is gaining some following in RUSSIA, JAPAN, the UK, and CHINA.

SERENA ISIOMA

This NIGERIAN-AMERICAN singer/songwriter based in CHICAGO started showing promising growth signs on SHAZAM in NOVEMBER 2020. Serena mixes funk, indie, pop, and R&B, lush 70s-inspired soul with contemporary soundscapes, and her track “King” has been featured on APPLE MUSIC’s New Music Daily, Today’s Indie Rock, as well as the INDIY playlists. While SERENA’s biggest market is the US, she has also gained a following in CANADA, the UK, AUSTRALIA, and JAPAN.

TAI VERDES

This eclectic indie-pop artist based in L.A. started gaining some momentum on SHAZAM in JULY 2020. His breakthrough single “Stuck in the Middle” is currently featured on APPLE MUSIC's Alt-Pop, ALT CTRL playlists, and its top 10 on Rock and Alternative genre charts in the US, CANADA, and NEW ZEALAND. TAI VERDES’ most significant markets are the US and CANADA, the UK, AUSTRALIA, and SOUTH AFRICA.

LB SPIFFY

This teenage rapper from TORONTO first entered SHAZAM’s emerging artists lists in 2017. Known for his distinct melodious style, LB SPIFFY has collaborated with BANKROL HAYDEN and received co-signs from DRAKE and KYLIE JENNER. “Again” has been featured on APPLE MUSIC's playlists Rap Life, Today’s Hits, and It’s Lit! The song peaked at No. 12 on APPLE MUSIC’s Hip-Hop chart in CANADA, and the rapper’s top markets are CANADA, the US, and the UK.

