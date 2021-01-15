'Wild World Deluxe: Live At THE RYMAN'

KIP MOORE will celebrate the release of his extended album, "Wild World Deluxe," with a livestream performance from NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM. The "Wild World Deluxe: Live At THE RYMAN" performance will take place on the album's release date, FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12th, at 8p (CT), and will be available to stream globally. There are also a limited amount of in-person tickets for purchase, as the show will be socially distant and follow proper protocols.

Tickets go on sale TUESDAY, JANUARY 19th and can be found here. Additionally, the show will benefit ACM LIFTING LIVES, with $1 from every ticket sold being donated to the cause.

