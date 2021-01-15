Benefit Livestream Tonight

Country stars BLAKE SHELTON, CRAIG MORGAN, DUSTIN LYNCH, CHRIS JANSON, JIMMIE ALLEN, LINDSAY ELL, LOCASH, TRAVIS DENNING, EASTON CORBIN and CHUCK WICKS will perform live from the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE in NASHVILLE TONIGHT (1/15) at 7p (CT) for the NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION FOUNDATION'S CONSERVATION AID livestream benefit concert to support wildlife and habitat conservation.

Livestream tickets are available here.

