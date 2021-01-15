Covering The Inaugural

ABC NEWS RADIO plans to offer affiliates live anchored coverage of the inauguration of JOE BIDEN as President and KAMALA HARRIS as Vice President next WEDNESDAY (1/20).

The coverage, which will start the day before with the COVID-19 memorial ceremony, will be anchored by AARON KATERSKY at the CAPITOL with Correspondents KAREN TRAVERS, ALEX STONE, and MARK REMILLARD and Multi-Platform Reporter INES DE LA CUETARA reporting and ANN COMPTON, STEVE ROBERTS, and other experts offering analysis. Some of the coverage will be subsequently available on the “ABC NEWS RADIO SPECIALS” podcast, and status reports will be available all day as well as custom interviews for affiliates.



In addition, the daily "START HERE" podcast will post a special inauguration edition that day.

« see more Net News