CRS360's 'An Imaging Workshop: A CRS Virtual Experience Prequel'

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) presented this year's first CRS360 webinar YESTERDAY (1/14). The session, "An Imaging Workshop: A CRS Virtual Experience Prequel," focused on creative imaging and offered pro tips and best practices for writing, producing, workflow and more. Catch it here if you missed it.

This imaging workshop was a prequel to next month's "CRS2021: The Virtual Experience" (NET NEWS 11/2/2020). Register for CRS here.

