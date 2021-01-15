Pictured (L-R): Abbamont, Barry and Hazeltine

BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT (BRE) is restructuring its marketing department, and has promoted three employees. NIKKI ABBAMONT rises to Associate Dir./Project Management, AINSLEY BARRY has been upped to Social Media Coord. and MEGAN HAZELTINE to Marketing Coord.

ABBAMONT joined BRE in 2017 as the Publicity and Marketing Coord. before transitioning to Marketing Coord. in 2018 and Marketing Mgr. in 2019. In her new role, ABBAMONT reports to BLACK RIVER EVP RICK FROIO. Her responsibilities include overseeing organization, management and general oversight of the progress and execution of ongoing BLACK RIVER label releases and projects.

BARRY joined BRE as the Copyright and Licensing Coord. in 2019. She reports to BLACK RIVER's VP/Marketing, TANYA SCHRAGE. BARRY is responsible for growing an engaged online community for the BRE roster by planning, implementing, managing, and analyzing campaigns and content on social media platforms.

HAZELTINE joined the label's publicity department at the beginning of 2020. Now serving as the Marketing Coord., she reports to SCHRAGE as well. She is responsible for all traffic flow within the marketing and creative departments. She will also work alongside BARRY in social media to maximize brand messaging and relevant content within the department.

“We are grateful for their willingness to adapt to the changing landscape by assuming these new roles within the team,” said FROIO. “With these changes now in effect, we know it will continue to make us a stronger company in 2021.”

“At BLACK RIVER, we believe in leaving this place better than we found it," said Pres./CEO GORDON KERR. "That’s what we’re doing with our team in 2021. By utilizing our people’s strengths in areas that will benefit most, this new configuration makes us stronger. With resilience, passion for our artists and songwriters, and hard work, we are looking forward to a strong year.”

