Zarbano Resigns

ENTERCOM Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON PD/Brand Manager JOE ZARBANO has exited the station.

ZARBANO, who joined the station as a producer in 2007 while attending EMERSON COLLEGE, moved up to APD/Exec. Producer in 2013, and became PD in 2016, told the staff in an email that he is leaving the station to pursue new challenges.

