Adam Lambert (Photo: Lev Radin/Shutterstock.com)

QUEEN front man ADAM LAMBERT has announced he will livestream two shows JANUARY 29th, from the ROXY THEATER to celebrate his birthday, one for the US at 12p (PT) and one 8 hours later for the UK.

It's been 12 years since LAMBERT, who turns 39 this month, made his debut on AMERICAN IDOL and 10 years since he's been collaborating and touring with QUEEN.

LAMBERT said: “I’m so excited to be putting on a show for my fans worldwide. Live performance has always and will always be at the heart of what I do, so I’m so happy we’ve found a way for it to persist safely in place of my cancelled LAS VEGAS residency and EUROPEAN tour. The show will be a real celebration, with new songs from VELVET plus plenty of our older favorites, and some brand-new surprises. I look forward to the party we all deserve from wherever in the world you may be!"

LAMBERT had been scheduled to perform five shows at the VENETIAN in LAS VEGAS last SPRING and then take to the road on his VELVET TOUR, in between the EUROPEAN leg of QUEEN's RHAPSODY TOUR.

Instead, concerts were cancelled across the globe due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Now fans have the chance to enjoy these two shows from home. Click here for ticket info.

