Pankow

RED APPLE GROUP Assistant General Counsel EMILY PANKOW has been promoted to General Counsel of the company's RED APPLE MEDIA division, owner of News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK.

RED APPLE owner JOHN CATSIMATIDIS said, “RED APPLE MEDIA and WABC Radio will be well-served by EMILY's legal insight. She has proven herself time-and-time again as an asset to our company over the past fifteen years. Since the acquisition of WABC, EMILY has been instrumental in the day-to-day legal work and has earned this title. I have every confidence that EMILY will succeed in the new position and is destined for great things in the future.”

RED APPLE MEDIA Pres. CHAD LOPEZ said, “We are thrilled to welcome EMILY as General Counsel of RED APPLE MEDIA and to the iconic, legendary, WABC brand. EMILY brings with her, her diverse and extensive legal experience. She will be an invaluable asset to RED APPLE MEDIA's ever-growing portfolio.”

PANKOW said, “I'm honored and delighted to join the RED APPLE MEDIA team at this exciting phase of the company's growth under JOHN CATSIMATIDIS's leadership. I look forward to helping build upon RED APPLE MEDIA's success. RED APPLE GROUP is continuously expanding its horizons and it has been a pleasure and honor to learn and grow with the company.”

