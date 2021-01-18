Pratt, Hasty

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk KFYO-A-K236CP/LUBBOCK, News-Talk KYYW-A-K234DA/ABILENE, TX, and KWFS-A (NEWSTALK 1290)/WICHITA FALLS, TX have parted ways with the afternoon show "PRATT ON TEXAS" and host ROBERT PRATT. PRATT's loss is CHAD HASTY's gain, as the KFYO midday host takes over the 5-7p slot on the three stations as the first host for what TOWNSQUARE is callling the TEXAS TOWNSQUARE MEDIA NETWORK (TTMN), with additional affiliates to be added later this year. HASTY will continue his 8:30-11a (CT) local show for KFYO.

A terse statement issued late FRIDAY (1/15) by TOWNSQUARE MEDIA said that PRATT's show "will no longer be heard" on the stations effective MONDAY (1/18) and thanked PRATT for his years of service. On MONDAY, HASTY's expanded duties were announced.

