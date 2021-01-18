Dr. King (Photo: Nobel Foundation)

TODAY (1/18) is MLK DAY, the annual observance of REV. DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING's birthday. A day to remember his contributions that changed the thinking of our nation and the world.

DR. KING made a difference through self-sacrifice and unconditional love for others. What he believed in goes to the essence of every human being -- freedom and equal rights.

The issues DR. KING fought against are still with us; abuse of power, health care discrepancies, domestic terrorism, sexism, hate groups, import and export issues, wage inequality, unemployment, rising mortgage costs, and the color of a person’s skin or nationality is still a problem for many.

Much of what KING said in the past can be found in libraries, book stores, and on the Internet. There is a website, “GOODREADS” that has a collection of his quotes taken from speeches.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Quotes:

"Science investigates; religion interprets. Science gives man knowledge, which is power; religion gives man wisdom, which is control. Science deals mainly with facts; religion deals mainly with values. The two are not rivals."

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

"Never forget that everything HITLER did in GERMANY was legal."

“The time is always right to do the right thing”

"We must live together as brothers or perish together as fools."

"Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."

"In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends."

"If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward."

“An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.”

“One of the great liabilities of history is that all too many people fail to remain awake through great periods of social change. Every society has its protectors of status quo and its fraternities of the indifferent who are notorious for sleeping through revolutions. Today, our very survival depends on our ability to stay awake, to adjust to new ideas, to remain vigilant and to face the challenge of change.”

In AUGUST 1967, DR. KING addressed the NATRA (NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF TV AND RADIO ANNOUNCERS) convention in ATLANTA. His speech addressed the important role Black radio & air personalities played in the Civil Rights Movement.

You can listen below.



