Dr. Dre Is Back! (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

According to TMZ, and many other sources, the legendary DR. DRE is out of the hospital, back home, and is in the studio creating music, and looking healthy too. You'll recall that DRE was admitted to the hospital for a brain aneurysm, (NET NEWS 1/6).

Five-time, Grammy-winning producer FOCUS posted a photo on INSTA this past SATURDAY (1/16) of him, DRE and a bunch of other creatives hanging out in what appears to be a recording studio. DRE is front and center, giving a slight smirk, and everyone around him seems to be in high spirits too.

FOCUS wrote, "My Big Bro is Super Good! We Working... I TOOK THE PIC SO IM HERE!!!" That adds confirmation that DRE is recovering nicely as he was released FRIDAY (1/15).

Doctors are still on the case and are still exploring what caused the aneurysm.

« see more Net News