The Incoming Administration

The PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURAL COMMITTEE (PIC) unveils additional participants during “CELEBRATING AMERICA,” the prime-time program for the inauguration of JOSEPH R. BIDEN, JR. and KAMALA D. HARRIS.

Composer, lyricist, and actor LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA of BROADWAY’s HAMILTON will recite a classic work during the program. The artist joins JON BON JOVI, ANT CLEMONS, FOO FIGHTERS, JOHN LEGEND, DEMI LOVATO, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN and JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE in the line up, performing from iconic locations across the country.

