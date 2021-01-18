Meacham

RJ MEACHAM has been promoted from VP to SVP/Promotion at CURB RECORDS. He has been with the label since 2016, and oversees promotion efforts for the label’s LEE BRICE, DYLAN SCOTT, RODNEY ATKINS, FILMORE, MO PITNEY and newcomer HANNAH ELLIS.

MEACHAM began his career at SONY MUSIC’s MONUMENT RECORDS, moving to CURB/ASYLUM and then to SONY’s BNA and COLUMBIA before re-joining CURB as Senior Dir./Country Promotion. He was promoted to VP in 2018 (NET NEWS 4/11/18).

“RJ has done a phenomenal job as Vice President of Country Promotion, and we are very excited that he has chosen to continue with our company as Senior Vice President of Country Promotion,” said CURB RECORDS Chairman MIKE CURB. “Over the years, RJ has done an excellent job motivating our great promotion team.”

“As our industry evolves, I’m excited to continue working alongside my amazing teammates at CURB to find new and innovative ways to raise the bar for our amazing roster and their music,” said MEACHAM. “Many thanks to MIKE CURB for believing in me and for this incredible opportunity.”

