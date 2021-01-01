Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for JANUARY 11-17 showed downloads up 2% from the previous week and up 16% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from JANUARY 13, 2019 to JANUARY 17, 2021 was+7% for Arts, +4% for Business, +19% for Comedy, -21% for Education, +10% for History, +51% for News, +13% for Science, +9% for Society & Culture, -17% for Sports, and -6% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was +11% for Arts, +2% for Business, +4% for Comedy, -1% for Education, -3% for History, +4% for News, -4% for Science, +9% for Society & Culture, -6% for Sports, and -6% for True Crime.

