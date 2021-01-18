Bianchi

LEGEND RECORDINGS signs a multi-year deal with INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP (owned by UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP). LEGEND RECORDINGS was founded in 2017 by CHRIS BIANCHI, a former touring musician turned entrepreneur in the entertainment industry. LEGEND RECORDINGS has had multiple releases debuting at #1 on BILLBOARD Heatseekers, ITUNES Charts, BILLBOARD Radio Charts.

