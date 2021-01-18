Brooks (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

In a ZOOM press conference TODAY (1/18), GARTH BROOKS announced that he will be joining the inauguration of President-elect JOE BIDEN and VP-elect KAMALA HARRIS on WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20th in WASHINGTON, DC. He will be part of the swearing in ceremony at the CAPITOL. He joins previously-announced performers LADY GAGA and JENNIFER LOPEZ.

Said BROOKS, “This is not a political statement, it’s a statement of unity … It’s an honor to get to serve.” He later joked, "I might be the only Republican at this place."

BROOKS did not specify what he would be performing, but did say he would be playing solo, and planned to choose from among songs of “love and unity.” BROOKS said he was personally invited to perform by soon-to-be First Lady DR. JILL BIDEN.

This is a developing story. More as the press conference continues.

