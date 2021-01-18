Dan + Shay (Photo: Catherine Powell)

Congratulations to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WAR's DAN + SHAY, who earned the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with their hit, "I Should Probably Go To Bed." The achievement marks their eighth career and fifth consecutive chart-topper.

Kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS, VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ, Dir./National Radio & Streaming MICHAEL CHASE and Dir./National Radio & Streaming JAMES MARSH; and Mgrs./Regional Radio & Streaming HEATHER PROPPER, KIMMIE TROSDAHL and JENNA JOHNSON. And a posthumous acknowledgement of the late WAR Mgr. Radio & Streaming TOM STARR, who also played a key role in DAN + SHAY's career success, as noted by the duo's SHAY MOONEY in a tribute last week (NET NEWS 1/12).

