Mansfield

GEN MEDIA PARTNERS has named Dir./Research ANNY MANSFIELD to the new post of Corporate Research Director, adding duties overseeing research at SUN BROADCAST GROUP to her exiting duties with General Market and Hispanic National Sales. MANSFIELD, a veteran of radio sales research, worked at KATZ MEDIA's UNIVISION NATIONAL RADIO SALES before joining MCGAVREN GUILD in 2007; MCGAVREN GUILD became part of GEN MEDIA PARTNERS in 2014.

CEO KEVIN GARRITY said, “I am very pleased that we already had the right person on our team to lead research across GEN MEDIA PARTNERS. ANNY is exceptional at finding the data to develop marketing strategies that help our account executives deliver compelling stories and solutions about the power of radio to advertisers and their agencies, especially for new business development.”

MANSFIELD said, “I am excited at the opportunity to work with the sales teams across all our radio repped and network divisions. Audio is experiencing a surge of attention from brand marketers and agency planners and buyers. This is a great time for radio, and I look forward to working with all our divisions.”

« see more Net News