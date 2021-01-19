KSKI Is Now Alternative

WOOD RIVER MEDIA Triple A KSKI/SUN VALLEY, ID has transitioned to Alternative and rebranded as "94.5 KSKI - SOUTHERN IDAHO'S ALTERNATIVE" under PD JOSH TIELOR.

"It's exciting to bring an alternative evolution to KSKI," said TIELOR. "Adding a youthful edge and introducing new music to the WOOD RIVER VALLEY and SOUTHERN IDAHO is something that I'm passionate about and incredibly fortunate to be able to be a part of."

TIELOR is an IDAHO native and worked the past 20 year in IDAHO radio. He can be reached at josh@woodrivermedia.com.

