He Will Be Missed

NORTHEAST BROADCASTING Founder/Owner STEVEN SILBERBERG passed away on JANUARY 13th from an extremely aggressive lung cancer that was only recently diagnosed. The company owns Triple A stations WXRV (92.5 THE RIVER)/BOSTON and WNCS (104.7 THE POINT)/BURLINGTON, VT.

COO DONALD ST. SAUVEUR said the company is in good hands. “STEVEN's family has been quietly involved with the business and, together with the senior management team that has been in place for many years, will continue to grow the company that STEVEN built and, like STEVEN, look for new business opportunities.”

« see more Net News