ARC Software

ARC SOFTWARE, the affiliate relations platform developed by JASON BAILEY, welcomed several new producers and syndicated products to the family. The announcement follows BAILEY and SBG’s finalized split at the end of DECEMBER which ended the network’s use of the software. The producers announced today, all repped by SBG, made the switch to ARC through their own exclusive licenses.

New to the platform so far in 2021 are RESEARCH DIRECTOR, REJOICE NETWORKS, AIRKAST and BLUE TAG MEDIA.

RESEARCH DIRECTOR partner CHARLIE SISLEN commented, “I have been using ARC for about a year and found it both valuable and extremely versatile. Unlike other services, I can quickly determine the value of a radio station’s inventory so that I can maximize every opportunity. It is easy to use and quite effective."

REJOICE President MIKE CHANDLER added, “The ARC platform has been an invaluable CRM tool for our content syndication network. The interface is easy to navigate and it provides us with the metrics and contact info we need to communicate with our current and future clients. It's simply a strong platform"

ARC Founder/CEO JASON BAILEY said, This has been such an incredible whirlwind. I’m honored and thrilled to have so many great companies continue to join the ARC family. There’s simply nothing like ARC on the market and to have all these new clients bring their companies on board just validates all the hard work our crew has been putting in to make affiliate research more efficient!”

To set up a demo or for more information visit www.arcsoftware.us.

