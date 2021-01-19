Gareth Mellor

TUNECORE has named GARETH MELLOR as Head of TUNECORE, UK, reporting to VP/International FARYAL KHAN-THOMPSON. MELLOR joins from KOBALT MUSIC GROUP, where he served as Marketing Director, UK & EU for more than three years.

Commented KHAN-THOMPSON, “As TUNECORE continues to expand, it’s important to the company to provide best in class, localized services. The UK is one of the world’s most important music markets so we knew we needed an experienced music executive to lead our efforts. GARETH brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to the table, enabling him to hit the ground running and bring new ideas to the fore. We couldn’t be more excited to have him on the team.”

Said MELLOR, “I'm delighted to join TUNECORE and work with FARYAL and the wider team to expand the UK roster. As a pioneer of digital music distribution and as a constantly evolving business, TUNECORE has the organizational experience to see the independent music market with a wise head coupled with the same excitement that drives creativity and innovation from the artists it serves.

