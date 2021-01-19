Launches New Initiative

BEATPORT has kicked off an initiative, BEATPORT NEXT, that gives six emerging artists a year of dedicated marketing support.

BEATPORT NEXT is a new initiative that provides six emerging artists with a full year of dedicated marketing support across various channels. BEATPORT NEXT, will include store features, LINK playlisting, editorial features on BEATPORTAL, live-streams, social media amplification and other custom promotions that help this select group of artists grow their global fan bases.

BEATPORT NEXT aims to deepen the company’s commitment to supporting upcoming artists at the earliest stages of their career while strengthening the artist’s connection and visibility to BEATPORT’s DJ community.

Six DJ/producers, from six different countries, releasing music across a range of dance music genres, have been chosen for the launch of this year long initiative: ALIGNMENT, IMANU, LOGIC1000, TSHA, VNSSA and KEVIN DE VRIES.

Get more information on BEATPORT NEXT here.

