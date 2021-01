The Doctor Is In

Dr. DALIAH WACHS has added several new affiliates for her GENESIS COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK-syndicated show.

The new affiliates are VIDIFY MEDIA News-Talk WWPR-A/BRADENTON, FL; TOMLINSON-LEIS COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KNET-A-K239AM/PALESTINE, TX; BOUCHARD BROADCASTING News-Talk WNRI-A-W260DC/WOONSOCKET, RI; WIRELESS GROUP News-Talk WTBG/BROWNSVILLE, TN; and CUMULUS MEDIA Religion WVEL-A/PEORIA.

