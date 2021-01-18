Goz (Photo: Twitter @TomGozz)

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Sports WTMM (ESPN 104.5 THE TEAM)/ALBANY, NY Brand Manager and afternoon co-host TOM "GOZ" GOSLOWSKI has exited the station. The DAILY GAZETTE of SCHENECTADY reports that GOSLOWSKI was dismissed on MONDAY; the first half-hour of the afternoon "LEVACK AND GOZ" show consisted of dead air with commercial punctuation, followed by joining ESPN RADIO's "THE MAX KELLERMAN SHOW" in progress.

GOSLOWSKI, who joined THE TEAM as a producer in 2015 and co-hosted afternoons with JEFF LEVACK, told the GAZETTE that he believes the pandemic was a factor in the station letting him go.

Yesterday was an amazing day. I spent timing watching the #Buccaneers win a playoff game with my family. Today not so much. I’m no longer employed for @1045TheTeam Feel free to contact the new media free agent. — Tom "Goz" Goslowski (@TomGozz) January 18, 2021

Some days are just to hard to swallow without a drink. #DryishJanuary pic.twitter.com/IivSu04pSb — Jeff Levack (@THEjefflevack) January 19, 2021

