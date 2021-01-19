Shactman

ENTERCOM News-Talk WTIC-A/HARTFORD's replacement for departed morning co-host JOE D'AMBROSIO is NBC O&O WBTS-CD (NBC 10)/BOSTON and NEW ENGLAND CABLE NEWS anchor BRIAN SHACTMAN, who joins RAY DUNAWAY on "MORNINGS WITH RAY AND BRIAN" 5:30-9a (ET) weekdays. The move is a return to the HARTFORD market for SHACTMAN, who previously worked for NBC O&O WVIT-TV (NBC CONNECTICUT) and ESPN.



“I’m excited to welcome BRIAN back to Connecticut to join our morning show program alongside RAY DUNAWAY,” said ENTERCOM HARTFORD SVP/Market Mgr. STEPHANIE PERL. “He has a proven track record of entertaining and capturing his audience, and his energy will be a great addition to our show.”



“I have been listening to RAY for years, and WTIC is always my first stop when I get in the car,” said SHACTMAN. “To now be a part of the WTIC team is an absolute thrill. CONNECTICUT -- the whole state -- is a community. WTIC is a huge part of that community, and I am excited to help people start their day in this great state.”

