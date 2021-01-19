Moving To iHeart

LGBTQ+ comedy podcast “SLUMBER PARTY WITH TIM MURRAY” will join the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK, beginning TOMORROW (1/20).

MURRAY, a comedian, actor, and YOUTUBE personality, said, "I am beyond thrilled to bring ‘SLUMBER PARTY’ to the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. Interviewing a variety of BROADWAY performers and comedians about their experiences growing up has made the little theatre kid inside me truly joyous. D'MARIE PRODUCTIONS and I are looking forward to producing even more amazing content for our expanded iHEARTRADIO audience."



“I am excited to have TIM MURRAY join the iHEARTRADIO BROADWAY platform with his new podcast,” said iHEARTRADIO BROADWAY Director SARAH JANE ARNEGGER. “I have been a fan of TIM’s podcast and social media footprint for a while now and to have him join the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK is a wonderful addition to our ever-evolving content strategy. His brand of humor and unbridled theatre passion is something I hope our listeners will enjoy, especially in 2021.”

