Porter (Photo: Nathan Zucker)

JODY WILLIAMS SONGS and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC have signed artist/songwriter PEYTAN PORTER to a publishing deal. The GEORGIA native moved to NASHVILLE in 2016 to attend LIPSCOMB UNIVERSITY, and began immersing herself in songwriting.

“PEYTAN has an infectious spirit that undoubtedly translates into her songwriting,” said JODY WILLIAMS SONGS Creative Dir. NINA JENKINS. “We are fortunate to get to work with someone who has such a defined sense of self.”

“PEYTAN’s writing is so emotive and sophisticated structurally," said JODY WILLIAMS MUSIC founder JODY WILLIAMS. "The first time she performed for us in the office I was moved to tears, asking her to repeat a second verse just to take it in it a bit longer. It’s exciting to have this opportunity to help someone with her natural talent realize her goals as a songwriter and artist. She definitely has the gift!”



“As you can imagine, the opportunity to now work with JODY WILLIAMS SONGS and the WARNER CHAPPELL family feels like a long-awaited exhale,” said PORTER. “I knew from our first conversations that JODY and NINA are truly song-first people, and I feel fortunate to get to create in a space that advocates for excellent songwriting as it’s not just what I do, it’s who I am."

« see more Net News