CONCORD’s VICTOR ZARAYA has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer from Chief Revenue Officer, replacing JIM SELBY, the new Chief Publishing Executive. ZARAYA will be based in MANHATTAN, reporting to CONCORD CEO SCOTT PASCUCCI. As part of the global leadership team, ZARAYA will work across all CONCORD businesses, and directly oversee rights optimization, repertoire management, IT, royalty and licensing administration, distribution, and D2C operations.

PASCUCCI commented, “VIC is a skilled, experienced executive with solid operational abilities as a result of his years working across all business areas at RAZOR & TIE and KIDZ BOP. I am confident that he will be an exceptional COO, and I look forward to seeing what he will accomplish on behalf of our staff, artists, writers, and other creative partners.”



“I want to thank SCOTT PASCUCCI, BOB VALENTINE (CFO), JIM SELBY, and the rest of the executive team for this opportunity,” said ZARAYA. “CONCORD is a special company that has the resources and willingness to support the creativity of our songwriters, artists, composers, and playwrights at the highest level. I will do everything in my power each and every day to ensure that CONCORD and its exceptional staff deliver on this commitment.”



ZARAYA had served as CONCORD's Chief Revenue Officer since APRIL 2020, before which he spent 20 years growing what became one of the world’s largest independent music companies, RAZOR & TIE (including KIDZ BOP). He currently serves on the SOUNDEXCHANGE BOARD and has previously served on the board of the AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC (A2IM). He is a founding WORLDWIDE INDEPENDENT NETWORK (WIN) COUNCIL member.

