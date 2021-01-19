Mason

NASHVILLE-based KING BUSINESS & FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT (KBFM) has added industry veteran MALLORY MASON to the firm as Business Mgr. MASON has over a decade of experience, including time at CUMULUS MEDIA; MARTIN, ALLBEE & ASSOCIATES; and WILES + TAYLOR + Co. KBFM, founded by CHRIS KING, will celebrate its two-year anniversary this year.

“2020 has been a whirlwind of a year for all of those involved in the entertainment industry, especially business management,” said KING. “I am very excited to announce the addition of MALLORY MASON to our team. MALLORY brings years of experience that are vital for a firm [which] prides itself on having expertise in working with global superstars and fresh talent alike. Our focus is on ensuring all clients receive top notch service no matter where they are in their career.”

“After many in-depth career conversations with CHRIS, we both realized we’re looking to leave a mark on our industry in the same fashion," said MASON. "We want our clients and team members to succeed in all areas of their careers, and are committed to continuously learning and evolving with our ever-changing industry.”

