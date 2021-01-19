Martinez

CONCORD has elevated RUTH MARTINEZ from strategic HR executive to Chief People Officer. She will lead the global human resources team focusing on diversity, inclusion, and talent development initiatives and will continue to report to CONCORD CEO SCOTT PASCUCCI.

CONCORD CEO SCOTT PASCUCCI commented, “I have known RUTH for years, since our work together at WMG (WARNER MUSIC GROUP). She is an exceptionally talented HR executive who understands the importance of mentoring, training, and the promulgation of healthy team dynamics. With her guidance, we will make Concord an even better place to work and flourish for everyone at the company.”

“Working to transform our company values into outcomes is something I’m passionate about,” stated MARTINEZ. “It is so gratifying to be in a position to architect what our future programs look like, in order to grow the talent capability of our employees. A big thank you to SCOTT, the executive team, and our Board for this inspiring opportunity and humbling recognition.”

