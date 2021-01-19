Taylor and Guttmann

NASHVILLE-based STEPHANIE TAYLOR LAW, PLLC has named RACHEL GUTTMANN as a partner, and rebranded the firm to TAYLOR GUTTMANN, PLLC. The company is a full-service law firm with 25 years of entertainment industry experience with a focus on entertainment, media, business, and intellectual property matters.

“RACHEL joined my law practice almost three years ago, after moving back to NASHVILLE from NEW ORLEANS where she had built a robust entertainment practice and gained extensive experience as a litigator,” said STEPHANIE TAYLOR. “Since joining the firm, RACHEL has been an invaluable asset to the business. I always know that RACHEL will provide the personalized attention that my clients have come to depend on, while providing quality work each step of the way ... I am excited and honored to promote RACHEL to partner.”

“These past few years working with STEPHANIE and serving our clients and the NASHVILLE music community have been a dream come true,” said GUTTMANN. “I am thrilled and honored be named partner and look forward to continuing to provide our clients with legal representation in the entertainment industry.”

