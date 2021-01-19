-
Brad Paisley And Blake Shelton To Co-Host 'Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years Of Country Music' On NBC
January 19, 2021 at 10:18 AM (PT)
GRAND OLE OPRY members BRAD PAISLEY and BLAKE SHELTON will co-host the "GRAND OLE OPRY: 95 YEARS OF COUNTRY MUSIC" special airing on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14th at 9p (ET) on NBC-TV. The two-hour show will feature Country music stars performing their hits and covering classics. Additionally, the OPRY will open its archives that span a period of nine decades and include interviews, performances and appearances by Country artists in all stages of their careers.
Later that same week, PAISLEY will celebrate his 20th anniversary as a GRAND OLE OPRY member. SHELTON is marking 10 years as a member.