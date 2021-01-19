Anna & Raven Expanding

ANNA & RAVEN, the syndicated joint venture between COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS and CONNOISSEUR MEDIA was launched nationally at the beginning of the year, after having added Hot AC WALK-F (WALK FM)/NASSAU-SUFFOLK in early 2020. Flagship Hot AC WEZN (STAR 99.9)/BRIDGEPORT, CT remains home base. The show is now heard in these other six markets:

Hot AC KQSR (MIX 100.9)/YUMA, AZ

Classic Hits WTNQ (104.9 THE LAKE)/KNOXVILLE, TN

Classic Rock KGJX (94.3 THE BEAT)/GRAND JUNCTION,C O

AC WSSQ (Q 105.5)/STERLING, IL

Hot AC WPQP/WQQP (POP 93.1-95.9)/DuBOIS, PA

Classic Hits WKHI (94.9 KHI)/SALISBURY, MD

RAVEN said, "We are very excited to be part of your radio station. Our passion is to connect with your listeners, make a ratings and revenue impact and galvanize your social media."

For more information contact NANCY ABRAMSON nabramson@compassmedianetworks.com or (914) 707-9963.

« see more Net News