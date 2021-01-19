New Date Set

The 52ND NAACP IMAGE AWARDS have been rescheduled to air live on BET on SATURDAY, MARCH 27 at 8pm ET. A joint statement was issued by Vice-Chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors and Chairman of the NAACP IMAGE AWARDS COMMITTEE KAREN BOYKIN-TOWNS; BET EVP/Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy CONNIE ORLANDO; Executive Producers REGGIE HUDLIN and PHIL GURIN; Co-Executive Producer BYRON PHILLIPS and Producer ROBIN REINHARDT.

"After careful consideration and guidance from health experts and state and local government, we have decided to reschedule the 52ND NAACP IMAGE AWARDS to MARCH 27, 2021. As COVID-19 continues to ravage our country, particularly the African-American community, it is our utmost priority to maintain a safe and healthy environment for our staff, production teams, nominees, and all talent involved in this year’s awards ceremony. We look forward to uplifting and celebrating our rich culture and the outstanding achievements of our nominees when it is safe to do so and we appreciate everyone’s understanding during these unprecedented times."

« back to Net News