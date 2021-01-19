New Format

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS flipped Classic Country KMJO (100.7 THE DUKE)/FARGO, ND to Classic Rock KMJO as "100.7 THE BEAR" on MONDAY (1/18) at 8a.

The station is positioning itself as "The Station That Really Growls," and is currently playing its library alphabetically with a playlist focusing on Classic Rock from the late 1960s through the '80s.

