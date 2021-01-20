The WOMEN IN MUSIC (WIM) Organization is celebrating 36 years in service to the Music Industry at this years summit which will take place JANUARY 27th - 29th.

Over the course of three days the summit will cover diversity, culture and allyship, creators and women in music-tech, and artist teams and services.

WOMEN IN MUSIC is an organization with a mission to advance the awareness, equality, diversity, heritage, opportunities, and cultural aspects of women in the musical arts through education, support, empowerment, and recognition. Seminars, panels, showcases, achievement awards, and youth initiatives celebrate the female contribution to the music world, and strengthens community ties.

The summit is offering free registration for select members of the media. For more information click here.

