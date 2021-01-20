Sports Division Added

Music artist, songwriter, and producer management firm MILK & HONEY has added a sports representation division and has rebranded as MILK & HONEY MUSIC + SPORTS + VENTURES, with 15 NFL players on its roster brought to the company by agent JACOB PRESSER, who joins as head of the sports division. Also joining the firm is agent RAWLEIGH WILLIAMS, a former UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS football player. MILK & HONEY Co-Heads of Artist Management DAVE FRANK and ALEX HARROW will oversee the division out of the NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES offices, with a DALLAS office being added; other offices are in NASHVILLE, LONDON, and AMSTERDAM.

The client roster includes the DENVER BRONCOS' COURTLAND SUTTON, the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS' DAMIEN WILSON, the LOS ANGELES RAMS' XAVIER JONES, the NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS' DAMIERE BYRD, the WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM's KAMREN CURL, the BALTIMORE RAVENS' JAMES PROCHE, and more.

CEO/Founder LUCAS KELLER said, “It was always a vision to launch other verticals within MILK & Honey once we became a mainstay music company, that day is today. We’re incredibly excited to have JACOB and RAWLEIGH and their roster of great athletes to lead us into sports. Also, being from PACKER country where football is the most important thing makes today an extra special one.”



PRESSER said, “After cutting my teeth as an NFL agent over the past 10 years, I couldn't be more excited to take the next step in my professional journey with MILK & HONEY. From the company's deep relationships and expertise in the larger entertainment world, to the culture they’ve built and to our shared ethos and vision to scale the company and service our clients, I can't think of a better group to partner with. Working alongside MILK & HONEY's talented and versatile executives, managers, and support staff has afforded us a unique opportunity to position ourselves as a multi-dimensional next gen agency where the sky is the limit.”

FRANK said, “JAKE and I have talked about working together for many years now and I'm thrilled that day has finally arrived with our new partnership to launch MILK & HONEY SPORTS. With degrees in Sports Management and Entertainment Law, coupled with my immense passion for Sports, I couldn’t be more excited to usher MILK & HONEY into the space. I look forward to continue building on JAKE and RAWLEIGH’s collective successes and cementing MILK & HONEY’s place as a full service global representation company in both music and sports.”

Williams, Keller, Presser, Frank, Harrow

