President Elect JOE BIDEN and Vice President Elect KAMALA HARRIS on FRIDAY (1/15) dropped a playlist of songs for AMERICAN's to listen to while watching the INAUGURATION celebrations from home. The 46 songs, set to the theme of "America United," feature artists from across the music spectrum to honor the 46th President taking the oath of office.

The playlist is part of the PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURAL COMMITTEE's push to provide opportunities for AMERICANS to participate in the inauguration from home after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to scale back traditional events.

The INAUGURAL COMMITEE teamed up with DJ D-NICE and RAEDIO, actress, writer, producer ISSA RAE's record label, to curate the collection of songs. The result is an eclectic mix of artists, from LED ZEPPELIN and THE DOOBIE BROTHERS to KENDRICK LAMAR, SZA and MAJOR LAZER. The BIDEN-HARRIS campaign's celebratory theme song, "Higher Love" by KYGO and WHITNEY HOUSTON, is also in the mix.

PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURAL COMMITTEE CEO TONY ALLEN said, "During a tumultuous year that has kept so many loved ones apart, music has been a consistent vehicle that has kept us connected. Whether you are a country soul, a jazz enthusiast, a hip hop head, a classical sort, or just love that old-time rock and roll, music clarifies, inspires, unites, and heals."

ALLEN added, "These songs and artists reflect the relentless spirit and rich diversity of AMERICA. They are the score to a new chapter and will help bring people together as the BIDEN-HARRIS Administration begins its important work to unite our country,"

You can listen to the playlist on streaming services SPOTIFY, APPLE MUSIC, TIDAL, and AMAZON MUSIC. There's also a special mix of the playlist on SOUNDCLOUD.

