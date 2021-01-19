McGraw (l), Hubbard (r)

Congratulations to BIG MACHINE RECORDS’ TIM MCGRAW and BMLG RECORDS' TYLER HUBBARD, who earned 152 MEDIABASE adds this week with their new single, “Undivided,” making it the most-added record at Country radio. MCGRAW and HUBBARD are scheduled to perform the song at a televised event celebrating JOE BIDEN's presidential inauguration on WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20th (NET NEWS 1/19).

Kudos to BIG MACHINE RECORDS GM CLAY HUNNICUTT, SVP/Promotion KRIS LAMB, Dir./National Promotion ERIK POWELL, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion BILL LUBITZ, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion TRACY WILKINSON, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JC COFFEY, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion JEFF DAVIS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion BROOKE DIAZ and Coord./Promotion SAMANTHA KANE.

Additional kudos to BMLG RECORDS Pres./CEO JIMMY HARNEN, SVP/Promotion & Marketing MATTHEW HARGIS, Sr. Dir./National Promotion & Marketing MICHELLE KAMMERER, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ANDREW THOEN, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion LIZ SANTANA, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion ANDI BROOKS, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion STELLA PRADO and Coord./Promotion KYLIE DEMBEK.

« see more Net News