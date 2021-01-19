-
Tim McGraw And Tyler Hubbard Are Most-Added With 'Undivided'
January 19, 2021
-
Congratulations to BIG MACHINE RECORDS’ TIM MCGRAW and BMLG RECORDS' TYLER HUBBARD, who earned 152 MEDIABASE adds this week with their new single, “Undivided,” making it the most-added record at Country radio. MCGRAW and HUBBARD are scheduled to perform the song at a televised event celebrating JOE BIDEN's presidential inauguration on WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20th (NET NEWS 1/19).
