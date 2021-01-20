Teen Event

COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO is staging a live virtual Zoom event for teens on JANUARY 28th at 6p (ET) on mental health issues arising from the pandemic and the many lost milestone events teens will not be able to experience.

"CALL TO MIND PRESENTS: LIFE’S NOT ON HOLD -- TEENS NAVIGATE MISSED MILESTONES," produced by CPR as part of AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA's Call to Mind initiative as part of GREATER WASHINGTON EDUCATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS ASSOCIATION Classical WETA/WASHINGTON's Well Beings Youth Mental Health Project and Well Beings Tour, will be hosted by AVERY LILL. Therapist FELIZ FRASER and author and mental health advocate ROSALIND WISEMAN will also be on hand for the discussion, which will include a Q&A session.

