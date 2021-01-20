Oral Arguments

THE SUPREME COURT heard slightly over an hour of oral arguments TUESDAY (1/19) in the FCC and broadcasters' appeal of the THIRD CIRCUIT ruling that remanded the Commission's ownership rule changes. The session, held via teleconference, included questions from the conservative majority that indicated a measure of sympathy for the Commission's viewpoint that the lower court erred in remanding the case for more consideration of the effect of the looser rules on broadcast ownership diversity.

The justices' questions appeared to reveal confusion on whether the Commission is required to consider the issue of minority and female ownership when reviewing or revising the rules. Judge NEIL GORSUCH suggested that the petitioners' justification for requiring consideration of diversity came from an overly broad public interest standard, adding that the rules were considered "outdated" 20 or 25 years ago, while Chief Justice JOHN ROBERTS seemed to be open to the idea that the FCC needs not justify choosing to focus on the effect of cross-ownership rules rather than diversity. Justice AMY CONEY BARRETT pointed to the Commission saying that there was no evidence in the record that the rule change would cause harm to ownership diversity. But Justice SONIA SOTOMAYOR contended that the Commission had "been saying for decades" that consideration of diversity issues was in the public interest and that it set a precedent requiring explanation if diversity was to be disregarded.

