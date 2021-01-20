Snoop Dogg (Kobby Dagan/Shuterstock.com)

Imagine, SNOOP DOGG didn't even have to endorse the President to get a TRUMP pardon for his pal, DEATH ROW RECORDS co-founder MICHAEL "HARRY O" HARRIS, whose prison sentence for attempted murder and cocaine trafficking was commuted in the last batch of presidential forgiveness.



The 59-year-old HARRIS was serving time at LOMPOC FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION in CALIFORNIA.

The move came shortly after it was revealed that SNOOP DOGG had been secretly lobbying the WHITE HOUSE on his behalf.

SNOOP is an outspoken critic of TRUMP, even making a video in which he pretended to shoot a clown dressed as the president.

First Daughter IVANKA is being credited for HARRIS’ release more than seven years before it was scheduled to take place in JUNE, 2028.

The efforts of ALICE JOHNSON, the first-time drug offender TRUMP freed from a life sentence, and later pardoned, were also credited with bringing attention to the case following lobbying by KIM KARDASHIAN.

"This is a huge win for hip-hop," said WELDON ANGELUS, who received his own pardon from TRUMP late last year.

