New Initiative

The not-for-profit trade organization THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC (A2IM) has launched the BLACK INDEPENDENT MUSIC ACCELERATOR (BIMA).

It’s a fellowship grant initiative designed to increase Black voices in the independent music community. A2IM representing nearly 700 independent music labels.BIMA will invest in the long-term growth of Black-owned music businesses and their leaders.

The initiative will provide a platform for Black-owned businesses in the music industry, deliver greater visibility, networking, and mentorship opportunities for business owners. Because of financial barriers for minority-owned and independent music businesses, BIMA will offer subsidized yearly dues to A2IM, as well as complimentary tickets to annual events such as Indie Week; a four-day international conference and networking event aimed at maximizing the global impact of independent music.

In addition, fellowship benefits include label-to-label mentorship within the A2IM community as well as an opportunity to build relationships with participating streaming platforms. BIMA will feature meetings with the A2IM staff and Board of Directors, as well as A2IM member-led mentorship sessions. Fellows will be invited to legal roundtables, sessions with SOUNDEXCHANGE, meetings with DSPs including SPOTIFY and AMAZON MUSIC to discuss available marketing benefits. More meetings and programs soon to be announced.

HEADS MUSIC CEO/Founder MADELINE NELSON said, "My artists’ streams have all gone up by more than 100% because of the education and connectivity I am afforded by being a member of A2IM. Literally, a 100% or more increase on all of them.

"Programs like LET’S GET DIGITAL and INDIE WEEK made a total difference for my company. The ability to do Q&A with the presenters was wonderful. The level of insight the panelists and speakers shared has proven to be invaluable."

NELSON will be a part of BIMA’s Advisory Council, which will offer guidance and oversight on the project. Also serving on the council will be TROY CARTER, Founder/CEO of Q&A; FOTEMAH MBA, Head of A&R/General Market at CINQ MUSIC GROUP; TARYN BROWN, Founding Principal at TARYN BROWN + COMPANY; CHISSY NKEMERE, Senior Dir./ Streaming Marketing at CONCORD MUSIC GROUP; along with REACH RECORDS SVP/Marketing MARCUS HOLLINGER.

HOLLINGER commented, “I am proud to see the BIMA project come to fruition because it shows all of our commitment to uplifting the Black Community. It’s an honor to be on the Advisory Council with like-minded people who are serious about bringing change to our industry.”

To apply for a grant or learn more about BIMA, please visit here.

