Lil Wayne (Photo: Ted Alexander Somerville / Shutterstock.com)

Outgoing President DONALD TRUMP made many last minute pardons and commutations. Included in those pardons and commutations was a pardon for rapper LIL WAYNE on a 2020 federal firearms conviction and a commutation for rapper KODAK BLACK on a 2020 federal weapons charge.

73 pardons and 70 commutations were issued in TRUMP's outgoing flurry. CNN has more here.

