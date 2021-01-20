-
Lil Wayne And Kodak Black Make The List Of Trump Pardons And Commutations
January 20, 2021 at 4:52 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Outgoing President DONALD TRUMP made many last minute pardons and commutations. Included in those pardons and commutations was a pardon for rapper LIL WAYNE on a 2020 federal firearms conviction and a commutation for rapper KODAK BLACK on a 2020 federal weapons charge.
73 pardons and 70 commutations were issued in TRUMP's outgoing flurry. CNN has more here.