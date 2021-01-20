New leadership

Longtime ESPN senior executive ROBERT TEMPLE joins FISHBAIT MARKETING as CEO and equity partner. At the same time, FISHBAIT MARKETING and its affiliated company, NASHVILLE-based R&R BAIT & TACKLE, will be rolled up into a newly organized entity called FISHBAIT SOLUTIONS, LLC. FISHBAIT founder RICK JONES moves to the position of Chief Creative Officer, while R&R BAIT & TACKLE partner RON COOK will become Chairman of the combined agencies, which specialize in sports, entertainment, tourism, sponsorship, and cause marketing.

The company’s music industry clients include the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION, RYMAN ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES and Country lifestyle network CIRCLE TV.

Said COOK, “ROB’s extensive experience with integrated sponsorships for television properties will bring great expertise to our Country music clients … We can’t wait to turn him loose in MUSIC CITY USA.”

TEMPLE spent 17 years at ESPN, most recently in the role of SVP/Programming & Acquisitions.

