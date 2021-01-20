Arthur

Entrepreneur CLINT ARTHUR has signed up for a third year airing his "THE GREATEST SHOW OF ALL TIME" on SUNDAY nights at RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK. The brokered-time deal has the show airing at midnight (ET) SUNDAY nights through the entire year of 2021.

A press release from the station included the same quote from ARTHUR as a release included last year, “The mission of this show is a personal, professional, and spiritual transformation for entrepreneurs, business owners, CEOs and anyone responsible for improving their own life and who wants to be more, do more and have more. As a Native New Yorker, I am thrilled by this opportunity to give back to the city that made me who I am today.”

« see more Net News