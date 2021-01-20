Inaugural Kudos

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH extended the broadcasting industry's congratulations to President JOE BIDEN and Vice President KAMALA HARRIS on their inaugurations in a statement issued shortly after the swearing-in ceremonies at the CAPITOL TODAY (1/20).

SMITH wrote, “Sincere congratulations to President JOE BIDEN and Vice President KAMALA HARRIS on their historic inauguration. As we celebrate this hallmark tradition of our democracy, broadcasters will do our part to encourage all Americans to come together to address the difficult challenges ahead. In that spirit, NAB looks forward to working with the new Administration and Congress on bipartisan policies to address the serious crises facing our nation, while helping keep our millions of listeners and viewers informed, safe and connected.”

