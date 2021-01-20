ATN Returns

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WLW-A-W233BG/CINCINNATI has revived the long-running late night show "AMERICA"S TRUCKIN' NETWORK" two months after the departure of former host STEVE SOMMERS, but, reports WVXU/CINCINNATI's JOHN KIESEWETTER, the new version is a lot shorter and a lot less live.

The new "AMERICA'S TRUCKIN' NETWORK" is an hour-long pre-recorded show airing midnight-1a (ET) weeknights, hosted by WAGON WHEEL BROADCASTING Country WSCH (EAGLE COUNTRY 99.3)/AURORA-LAWRENCEBURG, IN morning host and former "AMERICA'S TRUCKIN' NETWORK" weekend host ERIC "BUBBA BO" BOULANGER and GREAT BRANDS INC./MOTORKOTE VP/Marketing ED GIBBS, a frequent guest on the old version of the show. WLW briefly aired an overnight show hosted by DAN CARROLL before replacing it with the syndicated "RED EYE RADIO," which continues to air 1-6a.

